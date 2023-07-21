Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hempacco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) by 380.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hempacco Stock Performance

HPCO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Hempacco has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Hempacco Company Profile

Hempacco ( NASDAQ:HPCO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 98.43% and a negative net margin of 248.33%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

