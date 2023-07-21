Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $973.38

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.38 ($12.73) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.16). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.68), with a volume of 10,897 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,054.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,627.91%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

