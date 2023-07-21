Heritage Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

