Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $613.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HFWA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

