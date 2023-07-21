Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $157.96 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00014468 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $157.96 million and $4,933.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,882.00 or 0.99999739 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83045571 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,757.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

