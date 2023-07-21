Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of HTH traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,548. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

