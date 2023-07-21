Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.84. 1,447,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,259. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

