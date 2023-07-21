HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 216.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

