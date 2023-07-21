Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.97. 168,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,756. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

