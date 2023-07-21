Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.