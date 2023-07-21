Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

HFBL stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow purchased 7,192 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $505,043.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

