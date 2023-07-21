Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRZN. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.25 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

HRZN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 118,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,790. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

