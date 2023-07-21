Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HST. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,280,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,920,000 after buying an additional 2,039,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

