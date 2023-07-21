HSBC Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target increased by HSBC from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $184.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.14. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.