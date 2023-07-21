Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 731,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.25. The stock had a trading volume of 383,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,948. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $192.45 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.44 and its 200 day moving average is $265.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

