Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ:HYMCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

