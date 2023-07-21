Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 473,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 555,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hydrofarm Holdings Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.59 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,784,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Articles

