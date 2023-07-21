IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 182,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,618. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 70.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

