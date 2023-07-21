Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,956 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

