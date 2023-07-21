Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.