Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of PJT Partners worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

NYSE PJT opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

