Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

