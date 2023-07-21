Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Workday by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -215.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $234.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.52.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

