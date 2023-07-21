Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VUG stock opened at $287.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

