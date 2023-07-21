IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Raises Dividend to GBX 31.94 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.94 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IG Group Stock Up 0.3 %

IGG opened at GBX 719.50 ($9.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.12, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 732.47. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 632 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 851 ($11.13).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total transaction of £8,731.26 ($11,416.40). 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Articles

