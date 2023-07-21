IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,920 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,662.50.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.