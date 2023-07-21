Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 14.9% in June

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

