Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Inca One Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Inca One Gold

(Get Free Report)

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.