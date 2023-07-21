indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,162,690. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.98 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

