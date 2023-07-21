IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0181 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $74,421.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

