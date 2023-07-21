Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 56,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,084,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after buying an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.