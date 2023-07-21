Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,165. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.08 and a 52 week high of C$20.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$218.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2496675 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

