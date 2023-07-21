Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,673,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 433,348 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 250,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $525.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

