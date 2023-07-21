Insider Buying: Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Insider Buys £2,800 in Stock

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Saunders acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,661.09).

Paul Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Paul Saunders bought 500 shares of Panther Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £1,425 ($1,863.23).

Panther Securities Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.98. Panther Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company has a market capitalization of £55.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Panther Securities Cuts Dividend

Panther Securities Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Panther Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,237.11%.

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

