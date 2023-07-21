Insider Buying: Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £7,700 ($10,067.99).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 77.55 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a market capitalization of £103.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.11 and a beta of 0.63. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.19.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.