Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires £802,500 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Ive bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,049,293.93).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Ive acquired 55,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,595.71).

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.15. The company has a market cap of £222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

