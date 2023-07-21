Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.4 %

APLS opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

