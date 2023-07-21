Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $4,324,865.62 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

