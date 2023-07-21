Insider Selling: Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Director Sells $11,988.81 in Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $11,988.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,722.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.16 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Separately, StockNews.com raised Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electromed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.