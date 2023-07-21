Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $25,222.90 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $23,398.80.

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in F5 by 7.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,936 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

