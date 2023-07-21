Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 1,439 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.1 %

FCFS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FirstCash by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in FirstCash by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

