Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN-B traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54.

Get Lennar alerts:

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.