Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $175,940.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

