Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,045.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

VCSA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

