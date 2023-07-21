Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.00 on Monday. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
