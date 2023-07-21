Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 68,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.