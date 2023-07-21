Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAS. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 416,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

