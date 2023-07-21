Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,027,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

