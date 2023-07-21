Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,327.76

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.76 ($17.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,480.50 ($19.36). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.31), with a volume of 480,595 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.69, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,372.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,328.75.
Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Intermediate Capital Group
In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,373 ($17.95), for a total value of £35,313.56 ($46,173.59). 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
