Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,327.76

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.76 ($17.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,480.50 ($19.36). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.31), with a volume of 480,595 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.69, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,372.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,328.75.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intermediate Capital Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,129.87%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,373 ($17.95), for a total value of £35,313.56 ($46,173.59). 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.