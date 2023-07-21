International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

